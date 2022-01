Comedian Bill Murray surprised a lucky crowd at New York City's Washington Square park when he joined a cellist, violinist, and pianist to sing and read poetry. His performance included Westside Story numbers "I feel Pretty" and "America," and a reading of "Dog" by Lawrence Ferlinghetti.

Check out the clips below:

Bill Murray's surprise concert in Washington Square Park. pic.twitter.com/mE68oz7UiV — Nicolas Heller (@NewYorkNico) January 20, 2022

Bill Murray sings during surprise performance at Washington Square Park pic.twitter.com/3nXmETff9V — The Sun (@TheSun) January 20, 2022

