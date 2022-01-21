First peek at Taika Waititi's pirate comedy, "Our Flag Means Death"

Back in Sept of 2020, I reported that prolific director, writer, actor, Taika Waititi, was developing a pirate comedy series for HBO, called Our Flag Means Death. The series was to be loosely based on the life of Stede Bonnet, "a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate in the early 18th century."



Here is the first teaser for the show. Lots of interesting talent spotted here including Leslie Jones (SNL, Ghostbusters), Kristian Nairn (Hodor, Game of Thrones), Rhys Darby (Flight of the Conchords), Joel Fry (Jasper from Cruella), Nat Faxon (Reno 911), and Waititi himself as the pirate Blackbeard.



Look for Our Flag Means Death to premier in March on HBO Max.



Image: Screengrab