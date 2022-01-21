I love this wicked music video for the Residents song "Picnic Boy"

Picnic Boy is a track from The Residents' 1980 "Commercial Album." Eric Nordhauser directed one of the music videos for this song which came out in 2004. I'm a big fan of the collage-like design of all the characters. The video features creepy children who move as if they're being controlled by puppet strings, and an anthropomorphic cat. The cat lives with the picnic boy in an apartment. The children roam the streets outside of the apartment and carry sharp knives. Watch to see what happens when the cat leaves the poor little boy to fend for himself against the bloodthirsty kids (It's not a happy ending for the picnic boy).