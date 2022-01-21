Picnic Boy is a track from The Residents' 1980 "Commercial Album." Eric Nordhauser directed one of the music videos for this song which came out in 2004. I'm a big fan of the collage-like design of all the characters. The video features creepy children who move as if they're being controlled by puppet strings, and an anthropomorphic cat. The cat lives with the picnic boy in an apartment. The children roam the streets outside of the apartment and carry sharp knives. Watch to see what happens when the cat leaves the poor little boy to fend for himself against the bloodthirsty kids (It's not a happy ending for the picnic boy).
I love this wicked music video for the Residents song "Picnic Boy"
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- the residents
Watch footage of the Residents' "Mole Show" from 1984
Mole Show (1984) is a multimedia video by the Residents featuring a live performance of their music, trippy graphics, and weird art. Seeing the live performance in this video would have been such a treat. I envy the people who got to see it in person. I'm always blown away by how elaborate the world… READ THE REST
Let yourself be swept away by The Residents' Gingerbread Man video
I have had a deep love for The Residents since I first saw/heard their magic. They have made some incredible videos and albums, but The Gingerbread Man (2008) is one of my favorites. As with all of the Resident's artwork, the creativity and originality behind this video are astounding. I'm fascinated by the strange, experimental animation… READ THE REST
Enjoy these surreal "One Minute Movies" by The Residents
One Minute Movies is a short film written by and starring The Residents. The Residents are an avant-garde music group (one of my all-time favorites) and an art collective. I've always loved the multimedia aspect of The Residents' work, and the way that their prolific body of work feels like an entirely different dimension within… READ THE REST
This safe, effective, and potent LED teeth whitener is just $100
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You never forget the first time you sink your teeth into the odd, slimy, weirdness of a traditional, home-use teeth whitening tray. So many have us have succumbed to the allure… READ THE REST
Defend the internet by learning how to become an ethical hacker for $42
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Hackers are at it more than ever. Major companies, governments, and organizations all over the world are hit by thieves looking for a big payday. It's not enough to have real-world thieves to… READ THE REST
Learn how to manage your money like a pro with these $30 finance and accounting classes
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Taking control of your money is a great step to building a better life. Since most of us can't rely on the occasional cash explosion to bail us out, we should learn a… READ THE REST