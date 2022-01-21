Mix and match your own peaceful ambient sounds on shhhnoise

On shhhnoise.com, you can create your own personalized ambient sounds by mixing and matching any combination of beach, wind, forest, raindrops, typing, and paper sounds. You can add as many or little of these noises as you'd like, and you can choose the volume level for each one. The results from my experimentation with this site all work great as white noise tracks to fall asleep or meditate with. I can't sleep without white noise, so I'm glad to have some new free sounds to use.