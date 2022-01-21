On shhhnoise.com, you can create your own personalized ambient sounds by mixing and matching any combination of beach, wind, forest, raindrops, typing, and paper sounds. You can add as many or little of these noises as you'd like, and you can choose the volume level for each one. The results from my experimentation with this site all work great as white noise tracks to fall asleep or meditate with. I can't sleep without white noise, so I'm glad to have some new free sounds to use.
Mix and match your own peaceful ambient sounds on shhhnoise
Sounds of Earth is an ambient audio player where you can listen to nature sounds from around the globe
On a website called Sounds of Earth, you'll find a 3D globe that you can spin in order to select and play various ambient nature sounds recorded from around the world. They're all quite relaxing, and great for peaceful background noise. The website was inspired by the phonograph records sent into space on NASA's 1997
Watch Ryuichi Sakamoto "Playing the Piano for the Isolated"
The great Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto—whose work has spanned the electronic pop of Yellow Magic Orchestra and numerous film scores to experimental ambient and contemporary classical—has released this magnificent live performance: "Playing the Piano for the Isolated." His special guest is Shamisen master Hidejiro Honjoh. "Music, work, and life all have a beginning and an
Aphex Twin will be streaming his Warehouse Project show with interactive visuals tomorrow, April 10
Aphex Twin will be streaming his 2019 Warehouse Project live show tomorrow (Friday, April 10), complete with interactive visuals and editing from regular collaborator Weirdcore. The set will be broadcast on Warehouse Project's YouTube page and on Facebook starting at 1 pm (EST) tomorrow (6pm BST). Image: Promo shot READ THE REST
