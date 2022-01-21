Rep. Katie Porter and her whiteboard show just how stellar a US congressperson can be

US Congressperson from the state of California Katie Porter took her whiteboard on Laurence O'Donnell's show to show us just how remarkable the economic recovery, after a gargantuanly mismanaged global pandemic, has been but more importantly to show us what a Congressperson can look like when they are doing their job.

Porter cares about the country, so she does her research, and she knows things. More things than most people. Not once does Porter hide behind a belief in a higher power or rely on hatred to explain why this country should do positive things that help everyone.