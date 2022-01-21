Satanic Temple rents space at Ohio public school for "After-School Satan Club," unsurprisingly angers some parents

The nonprofit Satanic Temple has rented space at at a Lebanon, Ohio elementary school to host one of its "After-School Satan Clubs." According to a flier, the club's activities include "Science Projects! Puzzles & Games! Arts and Crafts Projects! Nature Activities!"

From a Lebanon Schools statement:

A local resident and taxpayer of Lebanon City Schools contacted The Satanic Temple and requested that they begin a chapter in Lebanon and to start the after-school club. They completed the required application, the facility use agreement, and provided the necessary documentation, and were approved.

Nevertheless, the club has raised a helluva pearl-clutching controversy among some parents, sparking "shock" and "anger."

From WCPO:

According to The Satanic Temple, After School Satan Clubs meet at public schools where [Christian] Good News Clubs also exist. The group says meetings do not include religious instruction, instead focusing on "free inquiry and rationalism." [School superintendent Isaac W.] Seevers said the Good News Club, which is also not affiliated with the district or any school, has met at Donovan Elementary School for years. A 2001 Supreme Court ruling states school facilities must be made available to all groups or no groups. The district and board of education's policies allow for community use of its facilities after school. "The district does not and is not legally allowed to discriminate against any groups who wish to rent our facilities, including religiously-affiliated groups," Seevers said.

