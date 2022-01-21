Take a trip to the sushi university

One of the worst sins a person commits while traveling is staying on the beaten path. Some travelers—Americans—venture into a new land and play it safe. Instead of exploring and discovering the unique elements of a foreign culture, they stay within the guardrails of their sojourn by visiting the most obvious tourist attractions. I've even heard it said that uninspired American tourists will have dinner at the local McDonald's to "see what it's like in a different country."

Part of their aversion to new experiences comes from fear. Embracing another culture can be overwhelming and intense. Sure, you might want to be adventurous and try a new restaurant, but what should you order when you get there? What do the locals enjoy? The whole process can become intimidating and force you to seek the familiar irrespective of how antithetical it seems to the notion of travel. Luckily for us, not all guides are made equally.

If you happen to find yourself in Japan- you know, once the world gets back to normal- you can use this handy guide from Tabimori Inc, known as Sushi University, to learn about authentic Edoame sushi. Sushi University has a host of comprehensive history lessons and an extensive ingredient guide for a slew of delicious-looking sushi available on their website. If you decide to take the extra step and apply for their service, Sushi University will pair you with a seasoned translator and guide to escort you through the various epicurean delights from the Edo period during your visit to Japan.

Aside from having copious languages available on the site, Sushi University also comes equipped with an irresistible visual guide for some of the best sushi. If you want to order sushi like a pro next time you head to Japan, take a trip to Sushi University first.