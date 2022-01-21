Virginia woman threatens to "bring every single gun loaded and ready" to school over mask mandate

Amelia King, a woman upset about school mask mandates, told a school board she would "bring every single gun loaded and ready" on Monday with her maskless child. She's not in any trouble for the threat, but the school district said it will be on "alert" for her should she come in shooting on monday. How reassuring.

Page County Public Schools in Luray, Virginia will increase police presence at schools Monday after a mother made a perceived threat during a school board meeting Thursday night. Amelia King was upset about the school mask mandate and said her children would not be wearing masks on Monday and she would "bring every single gun loaded and ready."

"See y'all monday."

Page County schools superintendent Antonia Fox and board chair Megan Gordon released a statement Friday about the threat they're taking lightly, saying "the schools don't take these kinds of threats lightly."