Watch this gentleman shoplift an $8,000 guitar by stuffing it down his pants

Aurora, Ontario police are seeking a thief who shoplifted an $8,000 guitar from a music store by shoving it down his baggy pants. Surveillance footage above. After grabbing the guitar, he played it cool by briefly playing another one before leaving the shop. The stolen guitar is a Gibson Custom Shop 60th Anniversary '59 Les Paul Standard.

Police describe the gentleman as "Wearing extremely large, baggy pants, a black coat and a Toronto Maple Leafs baseball hat."

Amazingly, this method of guitar theft is not particularly uncommon: