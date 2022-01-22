Crypto crashes

Rob Beschizza

The headlines tout impresssive abstractions such as "crash wipes $1Tb off crypto market", but what you likely want to know is simply that Bitcoin is down about 15% and Etherium down about 10% in the last couple of days. The "crash" only sharpens an ongoing decline: Bitcoin is down a out 30% from its November high and Ethereum is 40% down since December.