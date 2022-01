A robot vacuum cleaner escaped from a motel near Cambridge in England, reports the BBC, and was "free" for more than a day before a gardener found it stuck in a hedge.

The automated cleaner failed to stop at the front door of the hotel in Orchard Park in Cambridge on Thursday, and was still on the loose the following day.

Staff said it just kept going and "could be anywhere" while well-wishers on social media hoped the vacuum enjoyed its travels, as "it has no natural predators" in the wild.