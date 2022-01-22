Rudy Guiliani and Mike Flynn lose honorary degrees

The University of Rhode Island gave honorary degrees to former New York mayor Rudy Guiliani and former U.S. Army lieutenant general Mike Flynn, both now among the most blatantly deranged Trump cronies. Yesterday, the University of Rhode Island revoked those degrees.

The Committee's findings:

· General Flynn pleaded guilty twice to a felony count of "willfully and knowingly" lying to the FBI in exchange for a plea agreement.

· In June 2021, at a conference in Dallas, Texas, General Flynn appeared to suggest that a military coup was needed in the U.S., much like the one staged by the military in Myanmar in 2021.

· In November 2021, during a rally in San Antonio, Texas, General Flynn called for the establishment of "one religion" in the U.S. His behavior was widely condemned as a violation of the doctrine of religious freedom enshrined in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

· Mayor Giuliani participated in the January 6, 2021, rally that incited the assault on the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. His words encouraged domestic terrorist behavior aimed at preventing Congress from certifying the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

· Mayor Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in Washington, D.C., and the State of New York for his unfounded claims of rampant fraud during the 2020 presidential election. The courts have determined that there is evidence that Mayor Giuliani has made false and misleading statements in representing President Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed reelection efforts.