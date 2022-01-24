A large fire in New Jersey burned a business that sells fire extinguishers

Firefighters in New Jersey battled a fire at Firematic, a business that specializes in fire extinguishers. The fire safety company, on the first floor of a two-story building, "sells, designs, manufactures, and services firefighting equipment," according to their website. But they do not put out their own fires.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to evacuate tenants who lived in apartments on the second floor, and nobody was badly inured. But the entire building, including Firematic, was heavily damaged.

From NorthJersey.com:

The fire displaced four residents living in the second-story apartments, but none were injured, said Garfield Assistant Fire Chief E.J. Morano. He said a police officer was hurt after slipping and falling. Crews responded to the call shortly after 5 a.m., Morano said. The business on the first floor of the building is Firematic & Safety Equipment, a fire protection business that has been in operation since 1949, according to its website. Its services include fire extinguisher recharging, sprinkler inspections and fire safety consulting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.