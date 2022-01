Meat Loaf, the science-denying performer known for his hit song "Viral Reservoir Bat Out of Hell," and "Heaven Can Stop Waiting," died from Covid last week. On Sunday, a group of anti-vaccine mandate protestors demonstrated at the Lincoln Memorial and played Meat Loaf's music to pay homage to the late balladeer.

Right now: At Lincoln Memorial, thousands have arrived for anti-vax-mandate protest. Some still walking past Capitol reflecting pool to get here. pic.twitter.com/4tNix9mZxL — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 23, 2022

And here, some UK-based Meat Loaf fans describe him as a "true gentleman." Nuff said!