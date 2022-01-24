BA.2 is overtaking Omicron variant

"BA.2" is a bad name, but that's what we're are stuck with. Maybe we can call it "batu," which means "prevailing" or "preponderant" in Turkish. That's appropriate because this variant is kicking omicron's ass in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Singapore, and India.

From City A.M.

Various media across Scandinavia and the UK are reporting the emergence of a new Covid variant that is so infectious and spreading so fast that nearly half of all cases in Denmark are now the new mutation, named BA.2, with more than 400 confirmed infections across the UK.

The new mutation has reportedly also popped up in Norway, Sweden, Singapore and India.

Reuters reports that UK health authorities are investigating 426 confirmed cases of BA.2 in Britain, while officials in Denmark said that just over 45 per cent of all new infections in the country are now the new variant.

WHO representatives have rushed to Copenhagen to investigate BA.2, nicknamed 'stealth Omicron' in Danish media as the mutation seems to be pushing the Omicron variant aside fairly quickly.