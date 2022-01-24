Is this rescued animal a dog or coyote? Wildlife experts unsure.

We've all seen some variation of the ridiculous urban legend below about someone who purportedly took in a dirty "dog," washed it, and put it to bed in their kids' room without realizing the animal was actually a coyote. Last week, Christina Eyth of Fairfield Township, Pennsylvania, found a frightened and cold mystery canine outside her home and took it inside. She wasn't sure if it was a coyote with mange or someone's lost dog so she called in experts from the local Wildlife Works animal rescue organization. Thing is, they don't know if it's a dog or coyote either.

From WPXI:

"I honestly can't definitively say what it is, but to err on the side of caution, since they can carry rabies and since it might be a coyote … (we will) get genetic testing done and go from there," Barron said.

Morgan said even with her training, she can't positively identify the animal.

"Behavior-wise he's very timid, very scared and not aggressive at all, which makes me lean toward dog," Barron explained.

He's being treated for mange and is being kept in isolation for now, but no matter the results, Eyth said she would do the exact same thing over again.

"There was an animal in need, and I feel like I did the right thing either way."