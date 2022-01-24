"Lethal aid", a euphemism for U.S. arms shipments, slowly loses its quotes

First, you start calling food, medicine, armor and such "non-lethal aid". Then you start calling guns and other weapons "lethal aid". The phrase grows slowly in news coverage, normalizing itself as jargon among military-watchers and foreign policy geeks. Then it suddenly bursts into widespread use because of intensive use in military and government press releases hyping such "aid" to Ukraine. Some media put the term in quotes, because it's a creepy dead-eyed euphemism like "collateral damage" or "enhanced interrogation techniques" and they know it. As time passes, though, media stops putting the term in quotes. Besides, everyone knows that it means arms shipments, and who cares anyway?

Many outlets HAVE put the phrase in appropriate quotes, however, including Fox News. But NPR and WaPo, those liberal media stalwarts, not so much.