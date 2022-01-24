First, you start calling food, medicine, armor and such "non-lethal aid". Then you start calling guns and other weapons "lethal aid". The phrase grows slowly in news coverage, normalizing itself as jargon among military-watchers and foreign policy geeks. Then it suddenly bursts into widespread use because of intensive use in military and government press releases hyping such "aid" to Ukraine. Some media put the term in quotes, because it's a creepy dead-eyed euphemism like "collateral damage" or "enhanced interrogation techniques" and they know it. As time passes, though, media stops putting the term in quotes. Besides, everyone knows that it means arms shipments, and who cares anyway?
"Lethal aid", a euphemism for U.S. arms shipments, slowly loses its quotes
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- euphemisms
- normalization
These Scenic Rim Jobs could help you discover your new passion
If you've ever wanted to live and work in the scenic Scenic Rim region of Queensland, Australia, this could be your chance! According to the official Scenic Rim Jobs website: Science Rim Jobs is an initiative of Scenic Rim Regional Council developed under the Regional Skills Investment Strategy and the Scenic Rim Prosperity Strategy 2020-2025.… READ THE REST
White Supremacy Euphemism Generator for journalists
Reading recent coverage of Donald Trump's friends on the far right, it struck me that even when people pander to the idea Western culture's wellbeing is inseparable from European ethnicity, they somehow avoid being called white nationalists or supremacists by journalists. READ THE REST
Get $400 off a YogaWorks 1-year subscription for online classes
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With the ongoing pandemic, working from home and at home workouts have become the new norm in our lives. What better way to unwind and escape everyday stress than with access… READ THE REST
Spark your taste buds with this $100 Drinkmate Water and Soda Maker
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Do you hate the taste of water, or lack thereof, so much that you have to force yourself to drink it? Well, it turns out you aren't alone, and the solution to a… READ THE REST
Add some vintage class to your outfit with over $800 off this beautiful watch
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When it comes to finishing an outfit with a classic and classy touch, there's still nothing that beats a watch. Everybody has a phone with the time on it, so perhaps… READ THE REST