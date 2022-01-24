New Zealand supply chain expert says the country could run out of toilet paper by the end of the week

Auckland University supply chain expert David Robb told a Newstalk ZB reporter that the ongoing effects of the pandemic could result in New Zealand running out of toilet paper in "a week or so."

Robb "advised people to try to buy essential items before you run out and not rush out to supermarkets to stock up," according to the New Zealand Herald. How's that for a mixed message?

Another thoughtful tip from Robb: "If you're down to one piece of toilet paper, you probably should be ordering earlier than that."