"We're Not Candy!" is a PSA from the '80s that was made to warn children about the difference between drugs and candy.

The pills sing in cute little voices similar to Alvin and the Chipmunks, and I'm not sure they're not doing a great job at scaring people off. They want you to know, "we're not candy!"

Chances are, if you see a few pills talking or singing to you, you're already feeling their effects.