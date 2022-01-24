In the early '90s, a hair salon had a process to create VHS tapes to let customers see themselves in different hairstyles before their appointment. All of the haircuts are so attractive, how could one possibly choose a favorite? Luckily with today's technology, you can easily photoshop your own face onto these styles and show your hairdresser. If you'd like to have the hottest hair in town, I would recommend the cut shown above.
"Styles On Video" is a 1993 VHS tape that let customers "try on" various hairstyles
