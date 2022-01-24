The album Tubular Bells (with The Exorcist theme) accidentally contains morse code sent to UK military submarine

Mike Oldfield recorded the classic Tubular Bells in the early 1970s at Richard Branson's studio in Shipton-on-Cherwell, England. About an hour away from there was a huge wireless transmitter called Rugby Radio where, among other broadcasts, the UK government delivered very-low-frequency (VLF) transmissions to submarines. Turns out, the 16 kilohertz signal was inadvertently picked up at the music studio and made it onto Tubular Bells. As David Schneider explains, monitoring changes in VLF signals as they travel around the world can also be used to monitor space weather using just $70 of equipment and a laptop computer. From IEEE Spectrum:

That's possible because these VLF transmissions travel over large distances inside the globe-encircling waveguide that is formed by the Earth's surface and the ionosphere. Solar flares—and rare astronomical events called gamma-ray bursts—can alter the ionosphere enough to change how radio signals propagate in this waveguide[…]

It's rather amazing that with just $70 worth of simple electronics and a decade-old laptop, I can now monitor flares on the surface of the sun. One day I might see the effects of a gamma-ray burst taking place on a star in a distant galaxy, as a group at Stanford did in 2004. I'll probably have to wait years to detect one of those, though. In the meantime, I can entertain myself hunting for more radio signals inadvertently recorded at the Manor Studio in the '70s.