This real-life Squid Game doll is a big hit at Seoul's Olympic Park. In the video, you can see excited fans of the TV series playing one of the games from the show, "red light, green light", in front of the 13-foot tall doll, named Younghee. Some dedicated fans in the video explain that they wore green to see the doll because the characters on the show wear green tracksuits. Luckily, the version of red light, green light played at Olympic Park doesn't involve a hail of bullets.
This 13-foot Squid Game doll draws crowds, not blood
