U.S. cops killed "at least 1,134" people last year

Rob Beschizza
Photo: katesheets/Flickr (CC 2.0)

Police in the U.S. killed "at least 1,134" people last year, a significant rise on 2020. Nearly half the killings were mental health/welfare checks. Black and latino people were killed in disproportionate numbers. Only a handful of officers were prosecuted. Only a third of the killings involved police being called to a violent crime. Cops want you to know they too died in record numbers, but the entire excess death margin is accounted for by Covid deaths so maybe they should just put their fucking masks on.