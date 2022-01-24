I can not ski, I am no skier but I am pretty sure the person trying to get down those stairs needs some help.
Watch the athlete in the background make this ski report awesome
Forced by shortages to sell chipless ink cartridges, Canon tells customers how to bypass DRM warnings
Printer ink company Canon was forced by the silicon shortage to sell cartridges without the DRM chips used to dissuade customers from using third-party tanks. Accordingly, it is reportedly telling customers how to bypass its "genuine" ink bullshit. (translation) We value you as a customer and a constant user of Canon products. Due to the… READ THE REST
Retiring "Lena", the Playboy nude used to calibrate imaging tech
Losing Lena is a 2-minute film about a nude photograph from a 1972 issue of Playboy, an image often used by software and hardware developers as a test card. It's long past time to retire it. It's a poor-quality photograph no good for its overt use, and its covert use—sneaking a nude into the workflow—highlights… READ THE REST
Big names flee Consumer Electronics Show as Omicron variant bites
The Consumer Electronics Show, where some 100,000 industry and media folk mingle as they coo over next year's gadgets, is still scheduled for early January 2022. But many big names have pulled out and the shelves are beginning to look threadbare. The latest to withdraw are chip maker AMD and PC manufacturer MSI. Amazon, Facebook,… READ THE REST
Get $400 off a YogaWorks 1-year subscription for online classes
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With the ongoing pandemic, working from home and at home workouts have become the new norm in our lives. What better way to unwind and escape everyday stress than with access… READ THE REST
Spark your taste buds with this $100 Drinkmate Water and Soda Maker
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Do you hate the taste of water, or lack thereof, so much that you have to force yourself to drink it? Well, it turns out you aren't alone, and the solution to a… READ THE REST
Add some vintage class to your outfit with over $800 off this beautiful watch
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When it comes to finishing an outfit with a classic and classy touch, there's still nothing that beats a watch. Everybody has a phone with the time on it, so perhaps… READ THE REST