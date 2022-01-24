It's all about patience and… front wheel drive.
Watch this driver attempt a u-turn on a single lane road at the edge of a cliff
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cars
- driving
- u-turns
- vehicles
Crash testing old cars vs. new cars
It's well-understood how much car safety improved from the '70s to the '90s (previously at Boing Boing), but not how much it has improved since. This video takes a tour of the times—from the viewpoint of crash test dummies. Check out the absolutely useless airbag in that 1997 Rover, 2:30 in. The clip includes the… READ THE REST
Half U.S. households lack income considered necessary to buy average-priced used car as prices soar
The price of an "average" used car is now $29,000, reports the Associated Press, which tells the tale of a clapped-out 2013 Scion that fetched nearly $8k despite 160k on the clock. The seller, Jeff Schrier, claims that he made no profit on the deal and has never seen such "craziness" in 35 years of… READ THE REST
This weird old car had a retractable fifth wheel to help with parallel parking
A friend of mine recently shared an Instagram post about old cars that had a fifth wheel which descended from the trunk to assist with parallel parking. As a Bostonian, I take my parallel parking pretty seriously, and this seemed like a pretty cool concept that might help people be less bad at it! So… READ THE REST
Spark your taste buds with this $100 Drinkmate Water and Soda Maker
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Do you hate the taste of water, or lack thereof, so much that you have to force yourself to drink it? Well, it turns out you aren't alone, and the solution to a… READ THE REST
Add some vintage class to your outfit with over $800 off this beautiful watch
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When it comes to finishing an outfit with a classic and classy touch, there's still nothing that beats a watch. Everybody has a phone with the time on it, so perhaps… READ THE REST
Mail Backup X lets you store and manage your emails, and it's 72% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Email. We need it to function in modern society, right? So why didn't anyone teach us how to manage our inboxes in school? Now that our own kitchen appliances are sending us… READ THE REST