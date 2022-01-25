Anti-masker harasses librarian but she holds her own

A fully-grown gentleman recorded himself harassing a librarian in Illinois because she asked him to wear a mask.

"This is serious. I'm here with my daughter, we just want to use the library that we have the right to use," he whined with a shaky voice. "And you guys won't let us do this because I'm not putting a mask on."

Throughout the video the stoic librarian calmly held her ground, repeating that she was just following the library's policy, while the anti-masker kept telling her she could "make the personal choice to say it's not a big deal."

If only he would make that personal choice himself.