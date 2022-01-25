Chinese streaming edition of Fight Club has new ending where state authorities triumph

Rob Beschizza

The Bangkok Post reports that Fight Club is now available to stream in China, replete with a new ending that pleases the authorities there. Instead of The Narrator destroying/integrating his alter-ego and blowing up downtown Wilmington to cripple the finance industry…

…the exploding building scene is replaced with a black screen and a coda: "The police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding".

It then adds that Tyler — a figment of The Narrator's imagination — was sent to a "lunatic asylum" for psychological treatment and was later discharged.