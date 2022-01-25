Chinese streaming edition of Fight Club has new ending where state authorities triumph

The Bangkok Post reports that Fight Club is now available to stream in China, replete with a new ending that pleases the authorities there. Instead of The Narrator destroying/integrating his alter-ego and blowing up downtown Wilmington to cripple the finance industry…

…the exploding building scene is replaced with a black screen and a coda: "The police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding".

It then adds that Tyler — a figment of The Narrator's imagination — was sent to a "lunatic asylum" for psychological treatment and was later discharged.