Lawsuit: black man who shared name of white suspect was arrested and left in jail for 6 days

Shane Lee Brown is a short, stocky black man in his early twenties. Shane Neal Brown is a tall, slim white man in his fifties. Same guy, right? Throw away the key.

"During his unlawful detention, Shane Lee Brown repeatedly explained to numerous unknown Henderson police officers and supervisors that he was not the 49-year-old white 'Shane Brown' who was the subject of the felony warrant," the lawsuit says.

It accuses officials of failing to perform "due diligence" by comparing his booking photo to the one on file for the older white man.

Shane Lee Brown was eventually released nearly a week after his arrest when his lawyer had a judge compare the two photos.