Neil Young tells Spotify to pull his music if they don't drop Joe Rogan

"They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," said Neil Young in a letter posted to his website. The musician objects to Rogan's frequent spreading Covid-19 vaccine misinformation on his Spotify podcast.

Young said, "I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule."

Young's statement comes on the heels of a letter to Spotify signed by 270 medical professionals last month warning that Rogan's Covid misinformation was harmful to society.

In 2020, Spotify gave Rogan a $100 million deal for exclusive rights to distribute his podcast. Rogan's show has 11 million listeners, so there is zero chance Spotify will drop him. At most Spotify's CEO will timidly offer the bloviator a word of kindly advice to "present both sides of the issue," and Rogan will tell him to fuck off.

More interestingly, Young's statement was deleted from his website and his music is still available on Spotify. Did he have a change of heart? According to Rolling Stone, Young has threatened to pull his music from Spotify before.