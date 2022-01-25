Sly surgeon tries to sell NFT of patient's X-ray from 2015 terrorist attack in Paris

An orthopedic surgeon in Paris tried to get in on the NFT craze by attempting to sell an X-ray image of patient's arm with a lodged bullet in it — without her permission.

Since the patient was a survivor of the 2015 Bataclan theater terrorist attack, where her boyfriend was killed, Dr. Emmanuel Masmejean thought he could fetch its listing price of $2,776 (2,446 euros). But his side hustle ended abruptly when investigative website Mediapart reported on it.

Now he acknowledges it was "an error."

From NDTV: