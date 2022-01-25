Trippy phenakistoscope animation of rats from 1833

Thomas Mann Baynes' phenakistoscope of rats from 1833 is quite trippy. I love how it looks like the rats are running across the edge of the disk and then disappearing behind it. The phenakistoscope was created by Joseph Plateau in 1833. The device was the first widespread animation tool that allowed viewers to experience a fluid illusion of movement.

The true effect of this device must be experienced by holding a real phenakistoscope up to a mirror and peering through the slits as the disk rotates, The images come to life in most uncanny way. This technology was perceived as so unusual to people at the time of its invention that some called it witchcraft.