Trumpcoin raises ire of Trump family

"Legal action will be taken" should be the motto for the Trump family, who frequently file flimsy lawsuits as a matter of habit. This time the sue-happy clan of grifters, bumblers, and loudmouths are threatening legal action against the minters of Trumpcoin, a memecoin with a market cap of about $1.5 million.

In a tweet last night, Eric Trump wrote: "Fraud Alert: It has come to our attention that someone is promoting a crypto currency called 'TrumpCoin' (Symbol 'TRUMP.') This has NOTHING to do with our family, we do not authorize the use and we are in no way affiliated with this group. Legal action will be taken."

In response, the people behind Trumpcoin Tweeted their FAQ, which discloses the coin is not affiliated with Donald Trump or his perpetually mewling progeny:

Is there anything more fun than a fight between the Trumps and their worshippers?