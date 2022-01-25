Urine-drinking "Vaccine Police" leader says it's his right to drive without a driver's license

Earlier this month, "Vaccine Police" captain Christopher Key told his anti-vax followers he had the antidote to Covid-19. "Drink urine!" he said. Now the Alabama gentleman, protecting his individual freedoms at any cost to others, insists he doesn't need a driver's license to drive.

"I travel," he told the Daily Beast yesterday, insinuating that traveling was different than driving. "My car is not a car. My car is my wagon, with wagon wheels." (In reality, his car is a car plastered with cheap stickers, as seen below.)

From Daily Beast:

Anti-COVID-19 "Vaccine Police" leader Christopher Key, who has set out on a cross-country road trip with the end goal of conducting citizen arrests of Democratic governors, says he doesn't need a driver's license, despite operating a motor vehicle. … "You only drive if you are committing commerce," Key added. "The only people that need a driver's license are truck drivers, Uber drivers, FedEx drivers, but if you understand your constitutional rights, you have the 'life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.'" The anti-vax leader, who swears by drinking copious amounts of his own urine, added: "I am a free man living on the land." "There is no crime," he said when asked about the possibility of police pulling him over and asking for a driver's license. In the United States, where Key is "traveling," one must have a valid driver's license to operate a motor vehicle.

