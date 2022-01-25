Watch: An Amazon driver is too busy to run away from the bear greeting him at the gate

Carla Sinclair

An Amazon driver in Upland, California didn't seem to notice the bear near the gate as he walked up a driveway to deliver packages. But the homeowner did. "Stop right there! There's a bear right there!" he warned the driver through a security intercom.

A woman in the background could be heard screaming, "No! Go!"

"Go back. Go back to your car. That's fine," the homeowner pleaded.

But, as everyone knows, Amazon drivers are on a very tight schedule and don't have the luxury for time-outs. So he calmly takes just a moment to face the bear with a tall stance, arms reaching for the sky. The bear gets the message and backs off, while the busy driver carries on without any further fuss.