While a Louisville, Kentucky weather reporter on WDRB was talking about the cold air in the midwest, he seemed to be experiencing a bit of wind right there in the studio. And it's not like he was trying to cover it up. He actually paused, dramatically turned to the camera, apparently let it rip, and even enjoyed a bounce in the process. This is live TV at its finest.

More weathermen excitement! Did this Louisville weatherman fart on air?? pic.twitter.com/ySryZb96vn — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 19, 2022

Via HuffPost