Belligerent man arrested after throwing a fit because bacon was not cooked his liking

Is Martin Jose Alvarez (28) the next Gordon Ramsay? The 28-year-old gentleman was arrested for threatening the staff at a Florida Waffle House because their culinary skills weren't up to snuff. "You better cook the fucking bacon right!" instructed the shirtless food critic. He also shouted racial slurs at the staff to encourage them to do better.

Police arrived and could not subdue Alavarez until they warned him that he would be tasered if he didn't comply.

Alvarez was charged with four offenses, including disorderly intoxication, resisting an officer, and simple assault. Hopefully, the bacon is tasty in jail, which where he will reside until a hearing on February 4th.