Charlie Brown's voice actor, Peter Robbins, died from suicide

Peter Robbins, who was the voice of Charlie Brown in Peanuts cartoon TV specials in the 1960s, died last week from suicide. He was 65. Robbins began voicing Charlie Brown in 1963 and was such a fan of Peanuts that he had a tattoo of Charlie Brown and Snoopy hugging each other.
Robbins was bi-polar, and spent four years in prison for stalking his ex-girlfriend and making criminal threats against several people, including the sheriff of San Diego County. He also spent time in a state mental hospital and a sober living home.
In 2019 the actor told Fox 5 in San Diego about life in prison:
During part of his stay at George Bailey Detention Center in Otay Mesa in 2015, Robbins said he was welcomed by inmates in an unforgettable way.
"They pull you out of bed at 4 a.m.," Robbins said. "They throw a blanket over your head and beat you for 20 seconds."
Later, at Chino Men's Prison, he encountered a shirtless inmate with a swastika tattooed from his upper chest to his waist.
"I said, 'Listen moron, when you're in the yard, put a shirt on. I know what that symbol means and my grandfather died at the hands of the Nazis.'"
The former child actor, who also appeared in TV series including "Get Smart" and "The Munsters," said his lowest point came in solitary confinement.
"These people were screaming all throughout the night," Robbins said. "Plus, the guards knocked on your door every 20 minutes to make sure you're still alive."