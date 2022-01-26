Charlie Brown's voice actor, Peter Robbins, died from suicide

Peter Robbins, who was the voice of Charlie Brown in Peanuts cartoon TV specials in the 1960s, died last week from suicide. He was 65. Robbins began voicing Charlie Brown in 1963 and was such a fan of Peanuts that he had a tattoo of Charlie Brown and Snoopy hugging each other.

Robbins was bi-polar, and spent four years in prison for stalking his ex-girlfriend and making criminal threats against several people, including the sheriff of San Diego County. He also spent time in a state mental hospital and a sober living home.

In 2019 the actor told Fox 5 in San Diego about life in prison: