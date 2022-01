I'm pretty basic when it comes to my sneakers. I tend to like the low-cut skate-style shoes, and I buy one pair that can pass as Business Casual and wear them til they're worn out. So I've never really understood the whole expensive fancy custom sneaker trend —

— until I saw these Retrowave VHS Sneakers, which are dope as hell.

Look familiar?

New Retro sells a few different VHS-style shoes — including some Converse-like models that I may have to indulge in.

New Retro 1988 VHS Retrowave Sneakers