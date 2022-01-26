Disney responds to Dinklage's Snow White criticism: we "have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community"

On Monday, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage was a guest on Marc Maron's podcast, where he expressed his feelings about Disney's live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. "[Y]ou're still making that fucking backward story of seven dwarves living in the cave. What the fuck are you doing, man?" he said to Disney execs by way of Maron's show.

Disney was listening. Yesterday afternoon a Disney spokesperson told Deadline, "To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

Deadline also reports that the remake is "still years away from release. The feature has been in development for three years and the reimagining of the dwarf characters is something Disney has been working on since the project's earliest stages."