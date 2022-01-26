Dolly Parton launches line of "Southern-style" cake mixes with Duncan Hines

The great Dolly Parton has partnered with Duncan Hines on a line of the singer's favorite "Southern-style" cake and frosting mixes like Coconut Cake, Banana Puddin' Cake, and Chocolate Buttercream Frosting.

"I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking," Parton said in a press release.

From NPR:

Limited-edition collections of coconut and banana cake mixes, two kinds of buttercream frosting and accessories including recipe cards dropped on the company's website on Wednesday. They sold out before noon ET[…] Duncan Hines says the cake mixes and frostings will hit grocery stores and mass retailers starting in March and sell for about $2 each.