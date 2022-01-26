The Man in the Lower-Left Hand Corner of the Photograph is a stop-motion film by Robert Morgan. The short came out in 1993 and has a run time of 13 minutes. Both live and clay maggots are used in the film. It's about a lonely old man in a gloomy house who looks at an old photograph of himself, where he appears happier. He tries to find this joy again, and in the process, we see him emotionally reconnect with his maggot-wife.
If you're into maggot people made of clay who live in a decaying old house, then watching this stop-motion film will be time well-spent
