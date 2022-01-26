In the '80s and '90s, you could turn on the TV at night and be inundated by fishy pay-per-call commercials. In this one, an animated clown named "Chuckles" asks kids to call a 900 number and sing into the telephone. Apparently, you could be part of Chuckles Band if you shelled out $2.50 (which would automatically appear on your parents' phone bill). You could even become a star. No other information about what happened once you sang into the phone was provided.
In the '80s, Chuckles The Clown wanted kids to call this 900 number and sing to him
