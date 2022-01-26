In the '80s, Chuckles The Clown wanted kids to call this 900 number and sing to him

In the '80s and '90s, you could turn on the TV at night and be inundated by fishy pay-per-call commercials. In this one, an animated clown named "Chuckles" asks kids to call a 900 number and sing into the telephone. Apparently, you could be part of Chuckles Band if you shelled out $2.50 (which would automatically appear on your parents' phone bill). You could even become a star. No other information about what happened once you sang into the phone was provided.