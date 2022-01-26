These LED lights are made for garages and basements. You can adjust the four blade-like panels to direct light where it's most needed. It screws into a regular socket (and comes with an extender adapter if you need it). I spend a lot of time in the garage, and these lights have made working in there much more pleasant and productive.
My garage is no longer dim, thanks to these LED floodlights
