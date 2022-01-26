Since 2018, Certs Mints have outperformed Bitcoin as an investment, nine to one.

Hello welcome back to Spoken Word with Electronics. This week we discuss candy mints, or Bit-Mint. Sometimes the most ordinary things in the world are pulled off shelves for their ingredients. This happened to Certs Mints in 2018. Like most drugs, the after-market pricing on Certs has erupted since being banned. A bargain pack of Certs (expired in 1996!) now can be found selling for $200. That's a high ceiling, but there are hundreds of similar listings across the Dark and Frosted Candy Web, averaging out at $25/roll sold. Certs Mints are hot. Here at SWWE we run the numbers to see how much more mint you can make on mint. Or more specifically how much was lost by not buying mint in 2018.