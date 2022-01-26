Do I Need An Umbrella Today? Perhaps.
Site tells you whether you need an umbrella today
How to play ice golf
Ice golf is just golf, but played on an iced-over body of water. Easy, right? Kevin Cox: The ice presents a unique experience due to the variety of conditions that you can experience in a short period of time. One day the lake can be covered in a thin layer of water that results in… READ THE REST
Tornadoes: hundred feared dead in Kentucky, dozens at collapsed factory
WLKY reports that up to a hundred people lost their lives in last night's storm in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear said it was likely the most severe tornado outbreak in the state's history. Dozens are feared dead in the wreckage of a candle manufacturing factory in Mayfield, struck directly by one of the tornadoes. Kyanna… READ THE REST
What the weather's like in Antarctica
I can find no evidence of this being blogged here when it was first published in 2006 (less than a year into YouTube's existence), but it's still a blast of fresh air in 2021. Here's a (recent, 4K!) tour of the Amundsen-Scott base, in more clement weather: it accomodates up to 150 people in summer. READ THE REST
