'Snow Fighters' doc shows how Montreal dealt with winter storms in the late fifties

Described as a "close-up of a snow-bound city, and the men, money and machinery it takes to dig it out,," this 10-minute time capsule looks at how Montreal cleaned up its streets after winter storms in the late fifties. What a production! I'd love to see an updated version of this. If it cost $4M to clear the 60B cubic feet of snow back then, what does it cost now? Also, this was directed by Leslie McFarlane, a Canadian author who wrote 19 of the first 25 Hardy Boys books (a "nuisance," according to his son). You can find the other short documentaries McFarlane directed at the National Film Board of Canada site.

(Nag on the Lake)

screengrab via NFB

Bob Dobbs, is that you?