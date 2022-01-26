Your cat will have a ball with new self-moving teaser ball for only $29

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

If you've got a fuzzy feline friend at home, you know how important it is to keep them active and stimulate their curiosity. They can get bored quickly of stationary toys, and if you're not always at home with them, then their hand-operated tassels and laser lights don't really do them any good. Now, there's a cat toy that can solve both issues, all wrapped up into one convenient little ball!

This new Smart & Interactive Self-Rotating Ball Cat Teaser is sure to be your kitty's best new play partner and will keep them entertained for hours. The 360-degree self-rotation is activated by just one paw touch and it will move autonomously. It even comes with an intelligent sensor system that detects and avoids obstacles within its path. This means your cat will have a tough time getting it stuck on any pesky furniture, and its play won't be impeded. Best of all, its mini size and smooth surface will prevent your cat from easily catching and holding on to it so it can continue the fight!

Cats thrive on external stimulation, otherwise they become cranky and irritable, as anyone would. This cat ball teaser has pulled out all the stops and has an added LED color light that changes with movement for even more intrigue. Changing lights and non-stop movement will have your fuzzy buddy feeling like it's really hunting small prey. It works well on a multitude of floor surfaces such as wood, tile, and thin carpet, so all that's left for you to is set it down and let your cat do the rest.

The included USB charger will keep this toy active for up to four hours so the fun can keep on rolling.

Boing Boing readers can pick up the Smart & Interactive Self-Rotating Ball Cat Teaser for 9% off right now at only $28.99.

Prices subject to change.