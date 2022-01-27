I believe this is the first video we've ever posted by the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs! The small country's new passport honors its large pantheon of comic book heroes.
Belgium's new passport features comic faves
Terrorwar is a cyberpunk riff on the war on terror in our minds
Author Saladin Ahmed was tapped last summer by Substack's new comic book platform. He had previously written the Hugo- and Nebula-nominated novel Throne of the Crescent Moon, and later wrote several books for Marvel including Miles Morales and Ms. Marvel, and his new venture, The Copper Bottle, tells a variety of fantastical stories with help from a rotating group… READ THE REST
The first ten pages of Mœbius and Jodorowsky's THE INCAL: Deluxe Black & White Edition
Humanoids, the publisher co-founded 46 years ago in Paris, France by the legendary Mœbius, has announced the January 25 release of a deluxe black and white, 320-page, oversized deluxe edition of THE INCAL, the sci-fi masterpiece by Mœbius and Alejandro Jodorowsky. The 1980 publication of The Incal sent huge reverberations throughout the comic art world,… READ THE REST
Jazz Maynard: European comics at their finest
Are you looking to take a sabbatical from the superhero exploits of American comics? Maybe the manga tropes you've come to love are starting to get a little too repetitive. If so, boy, do I have a great palate cleanser for you. European comics have long been a fantastic escape hatch for American comic fans… READ THE REST
