Check out this clever design for a toddler seat at a Japanese food court

This is a toddler seat at Terrace Mall Matsudo in the Chiba prefecture. As you can see, there's no danger of the kid tipping over in a high chair, and the kid's parents can face the kid, making it easy to provide the youngster with food-court victuals.
From SoraNews24:
As these photos from Terrace Mall show, there are six high chairs in total, positioned at different angles that are all handy for feeding, and there are a total of 750 seats in the food court, which cater to a wide range of customers.