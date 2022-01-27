Explore your Townscaper creations in the first person

Townscaper is one of the gems of the young decade, a relaxing city-builder whose deterministic forms make it both an intriguing toy and a satisfying puzzle. Now you can explore your island towns and fortresses in first person.
urban planner Meli Harvey has given us the opportunity to do that with a free browser toy, Threescaper. Earlier this year, Townscaper received an update that let you export your creations as .obj 3D model files. Plug that file into Threescaper, and you're free to take a walk through that town with rudimentary first-person controls.